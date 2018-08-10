Broken Water Main Floods Downtown Dallas Streets - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Broken Water Main Floods Downtown Dallas Streets

Expect road closures, DART delays around the water main break

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Raw: Broken Water Main Floods Downtown Dallas Streets

    A large water main broke in downtown Dallas, sending water gushing onto city streets early Friday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A large water main broke in downtown Dallas, sending water gushing onto city streets early Friday morning.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed water gushing from cracks in the concrete at the intersection of St. Paul Street and Elm Street at about 7 a.m.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue and police blocked off Elm Street from N. Harwood Street to N. Ervay Street. N. St. Paul Street was closed from Pacific Avenue to Main Street.

    A Dallas Area Rapid Transit alert said buses driving through the downtown area may be delayed due to closures around the broken water line.

    It's not clear what caused the line to break and how long it will take crews to fix it.

    Check back for developments on this breaking news story.

