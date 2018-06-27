A Dallas-based developer is apologizing over a promotional brochure declaring the "quintessential" shopper of an Austin-area retail center as being "Anglo, Jewish, or Asian," a report says.

Austin NBC affiliate KXAN reports the marketing material appeared to be put together by Northwood Retail for its upscale Domain NORTHSIDE mixed-use development.

"The quintessential Domain Northside shopper? She's a classy, trending, well-heeled woman between 30 and 60 years old," the brochure acquired by KXAN read.



Among a set of eight bullet points, the brochure said this shopper "carries a Louis Vuitton, Celine, or Givenchy handbag" and "drives a BMW 6 Series to go out with her girlfriends at night, and by day she drives a Range Rover Sport."

It appears to go on to say this figurative shopper "is most likely to describe her ethnicity as Anglo, Jewish, or Asian."



According to its website, properties under Northwood Retail include The Shops at Park Lane and Hillside Village — both in Dallas — and Prestonwood Place in Addison.

KXAN reported the brochure began circulating on social media pages with some believing it was a joke.



Domain Northside and Northwood Retail sent KXAN the following statement:



"At Domain NORTHSIDE, we are proud to serve the residents of the Austin community and sincerely apologize for the insensitive and inappropriate language used in a document, which has since been removed from circulation and is no longer in use. These words do not reflect our values, and we remain dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion. We will ensure that future efforts reflect the values of the community in which we live and work."

NBC DFW has reached out to Northwood Retail for comment.



