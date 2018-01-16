British Gymnast Has Unusual Way of Getting Dressed

The internet is flipping out over a video of an Olympic gymnast getting dressed. That's British gymnast Nile Wilson, back-flipping into his shorts, and sticking the landing. Not once, not twice, but four times. It's possible he was just looking for some love for the Summer Olympians, as we focus on next month's winter games. Wilson took home a Bronze Medal at the 2016 Olympics. (Published Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018)

