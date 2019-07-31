Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A Brinks armored truck overturned in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in McKinney.

The crash took place along the southbound U.S. Highway 75 frontage road at W. White Avenue where the truck came to rest upside down in a grassy area off the road.

It's not clear what the driver was carrying and it appears the contents of the truck remained safely inside after the crash. A second Brinks truck arrived at the scene to take custody of the contents of the damaged truck.

The driver of the truck was transported to Medical City McKinney, though the severity of the driver's injuries are not confirmed.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

