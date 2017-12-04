Bringing Down Robert E. Lee Cost Dallas Taxpayers Hundreds of Thousands - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Bringing Down Robert E. Lee Cost Dallas Taxpayers Hundreds of Thousands

By Tristan Hallman - The Dallas Morning News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Crews hoist the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its pedestal at Lee Park near Uptown Dallas. (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)

    The fall of Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue from an Oak Lawn park will cost taxpayers more than $450,000.

    The final bill comes next week when council members will vote on an agenda item to approve the spending of no more than $375,000 on the September removal and storage. City officials have already approved more than $85,000 in statue-related expenses through administrative actions. Those types of expenditures do not require council approval.

    Robert E. Lee Statue Removed from Dallas' Lee ParkRobert E. Lee Statue Removed from Dallas' Lee Park

    Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices