The fall of Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue from an Oak Lawn park will cost taxpayers more than $450,000.
The final bill comes next week when council members will vote on an agenda item to approve the spending of no more than $375,000 on the September removal and storage. City officials have already approved more than $85,000 in statue-related expenses through administrative actions. Those types of expenditures do not require council approval.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago