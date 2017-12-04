Crews hoist the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its pedestal at Lee Park near Uptown Dallas. (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)

The fall of Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue from an Oak Lawn park will cost taxpayers more than $450,000.

The final bill comes next week when council members will vote on an agenda item to approve the spending of no more than $375,000 on the September removal and storage. City officials have already approved more than $85,000 in statue-related expenses through administrative actions. Those types of expenditures do not require council approval.

