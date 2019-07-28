Break From the Heat to End This Week

I hope you enjoyed our small break from the heat and humidity! Unfortunately, we are already seeing temperatures on the rise again. This pattern will continue into the week ahead.

Just as we are wrapping up July, it appears we are going to make one more run at our first official 100-degree day of the year. Upper-level high pressure will once again move toward North Texas. That ridge of high pressure is the source of sinking air and summer heat for us this time of year. By Wednesday, the center of that ridge of high pressure will move closer to us and help to boost our afternoon temperatures to within a whisper of the 100-degree mark.

Keep in mind that we normally get to the century mark around July 1. This year, however, we've gone almost the entire month of July without getting to triple digits at DFW Airport.

Even if we get a 100-degree day or two, looking at the temperature records for DFW, we stand a very good chance of seeing fewer days at or above 100 degrees. If we see zero, one or two 100-degree readings in July, there is a 72% chance we will have a total of five or fewer 100-degree days for the rest of the year! There’s only a 15% chance we would have between six and 11 100-degree days and a 13% chance we'd have 12 or more the remainder of the year.

Bottom line, the chances are in our favor to not have to deal with very many days with highs of 100 degrees or hotter the rest of the year.

