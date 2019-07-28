Break From the Heat to End This Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Break From the Heat to End This Week

By Brian James

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy This Fall
    NBC 5 Weather

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    I hope you enjoyed our small break from the heat and humidity! Unfortunately, we are already seeing temperatures on the rise again. This pattern will continue into the week ahead.

    Just as we are wrapping up July, it appears we are going to make one more run at our first official 100-degree day of the year. Upper-level high pressure will once again move toward North Texas. That ridge of high pressure is the source of sinking air and summer heat for us this time of year. By Wednesday, the center of that ridge of high pressure will move closer to us and help to boost our afternoon temperatures to within a whisper of the 100-degree mark.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Keep in mind that we normally get to the century mark around July 1. This year, however, we've gone almost the entire month of July without getting to triple digits at DFW Airport.

    Even if we get a 100-degree day or two, looking at the temperature records for DFW, we stand a very good chance of seeing fewer days at or above 100 degrees. If we see zero, one or two 100-degree readings in July, there is a 72% chance we will have a total of five or fewer 100-degree days for the rest of the year! There’s only a 15% chance we would have between six and 11 100-degree days and a 13% chance we'd have 12 or more the remainder of the year.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Bottom line, the chances are in our favor to not have to deal with very many days with highs of 100 degrees or hotter the rest of the year.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices