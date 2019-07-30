Braum's Smash and Grab Caught on Camera

Garland police have released video of a theft at a Braum's drive-thru that happened Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Garland police have released video of a theft at a Braum's drive-thru that happened Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Police received a call just before 10:30 p.m. for a robbery at a Braum's restaurant on the 5400 block of Broadway Boulevard.

It was reported a man drove up to a drive-thru window in a white Honda Civic with covered license plates.

The man gets out of the car, smashes the drive-thru window and takes two cash drawers.

The man in video appears to be wearing gloves, a blue jacket with stripes and a bandana covering his face. The Honda had blue LED headlamps.

Garland police are still looking for the suspect.