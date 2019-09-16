Teacher Puts a Twist on Pop Quizzes in Forney ISD

A history teacher at Warren Middle School in Forney ISD uses an escape room-style game to test her students' knowledge, instead of giving them a traditional pop quiz.

Remember pop quizzes on Fridays? Like so many other things in school, they're not what they used to be.

Teachers at Warren Middle School in Forney Independent School District have tried to find more creative ways to test their students' knowledge, and the students actually enjoy the tests.

Whitney Wilkerson teaches U.S. History and has given her students a mission.

It's kind of like an escape room in the classroom.

Students work in teams to try to answer riddles and solve problems using what they learned in class and the clues hidden around the room.

Brag About Your School: Warren Middle School

"Projects are fun, but this stuff is really, really fun because you get to work with your friends and you get to think in a different way," student Helen Nichlson said.

Nichlson and her team were talking about the details of the French-Indian War and trying to crack the code to a padlocked chest filled with treasure.

"I had an eighth grade history teacher who was out of the box and I try to emulate some of the stuff," Wilkerson said.

She said she loves teaching at Warren Middle School because she said the administration encouraged them to get out of their comfort zone and find new ways to get kids excited about learning.

"They'll remember this more than taking a quiz," she said.