A student at Rice Middle School in Plano, Texas examines a project in Bottle Biology on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

Everything is different these days and biology class has changed too. Students at Rice Middle School have biology in a bottle.

It's basically an aquarium at the bottom and a terrarium at the top.

"At first, I thought the Bottle Biology would be easy, but it was hard," student Nami Adenle said.

Everything has to be tracked, measured, charted and explained.

The students stayed engaged in what was growing inside. They quickly bragged that bottle biology was one of the highlights of their day.

"You get to interact with all of your friends and make a good bond together and study at the same time about plants," Adenle said.

"Then you get to learn about science and then you get to learn about being creative in who you are and what you do," student Nadia Yen added.

Teacher Rebecca Bottin said the students are encouraged to observe tiny changes to their bottles they may not have first noticed.

Bottin said all subjects are brought into bottle biology -- even friendship, which these students foster each day.