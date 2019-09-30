Brag About Your School: Bishop Elementary

These students at Bishop Elementary say their teachers are what makes their school special. (Published 4 hours ago)

Just south of Fort Worth, near Interstate 20, sits Bishop Elementary. Built in 1956, the school serves kids from Pre-K to through 4th grade. Almost all the students on campus receive free or reduced lunches, and more than 60% of the students speak English as a second language.

Principal Ollie Clark says many of his student face challenges and need support.

"They will come tell us somethings going on at home or I've seen something in the neighborhood," said Clark.

"Our kids show up every day with more than just their backpacks on their shoulders. They're carrying all kinds of problems," said teacher Kristin Alvarado.

The school has a food bank, where students take donations from a local pantry, and divide them up to dish out to families at the school.

Many students get their only meal here, but this is truly a school. You pick up a piece of chicken and get a selection from a basket of books. The school is focused on literacy, students asked to read while eating. It helps keep academics top of mind.

The teachers here think out of the box. All the classes are hands on and active. Science teacher Julie Sadowski teacher with a bucket and a boa, acting like a bratty queen to help keep her students engaged.

"We pick stuff out of bucket, and if she likes it we get to keep stuff on the desk and if she doesn't like it, she throws it," said student Camdyn Mayo.

Across the hall Kristin Alvarado reads books to her students in a variety of different voices, to make them laugh. Then, she hands out dry erase markers and the student write on the desk, as they sketch out the plot of the book they read.

"The rising action is where the problem begins. Then the climax is where everything changes," said student Jaxyon Cravens.

The creative teaching is working. Bishop Elementary has received honors from the TEA year after year for their academic success.

Despite the social factors working against many of the students here, the school scored a B on their state report card.

"We were two points away from an A, we had 88. I do feel we are justified in saying the relationships matter," said Clark.

Culture is king as Bishop, where they feed, focus, and help their students find their full potential.