Brace Yourself for Holiday Travel Rush

Dallas Love Field and DFW Airport were both buzzing with travelers early Thursday morning as the busiest holiday travel days are underway. A record number of people – about one in three Americans – are expected to travel during this Christmas season. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were both buzzing with travelers early Thursday morning as the busiest holiday travel days are underway.

A record number of people – about one in three Americans – are expected to travel during this Christmas season.

More than 100 million people plan to drive 50 miles or more, according to AAA and INRIX.

Between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5, the Transportation Security Administration estimates 41 million passengers will travel through security screening checkpoints nationwide, an increase of 6 percent from 2017, according to a TSA news release.

Stronger security measures have been implemented at all major airport checkpoints in 2018. They include the requirement to remove all personal electronic devices larger than a cellphone, including tablets and handheld video games, from your carry-on bags as you pass through security.

In addition, travelers are encouraged to keep their carry-on bags free of clutter – including food and powders – that can obstruct the X-ray machines.