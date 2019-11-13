The Tarrant Area Food Bank got a big donation the other day when a family came in with boxes and boxes of food.

Sam and Will Ferguson of Fort Worth rolled in a cart carrying a 105 pounds of food. All that food came at the request of Will.

For his fifth birthday party, he asked guests to bring gifts of food that he could give to the food bank to help others.

The day they dropped off the donations, the boys also got a tour to see how the agency serves the community.

Mom Lauren says the alternative gift option started three years ago when big brother Sam, now 7 years old, turned 4. In the years since, they've given to a variety of agencies.

She says she wants her boys to learn that even at their age, they can make a difference.

Here's what will they told the Tarrant Area Food Bank in video shared with NBC 5.

"There are some people who don't have much money and we can help them get their food," Sam said. "You don't have to be an adult to help people, you can be a child."