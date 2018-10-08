This birthday boy donated a gift to these local firefighters. The picture shows Aarva Kushan donating to Coppell fire department. (Published 4 hours ago)

Birthdays are special, and even more so when the birthday boy donates his gifts.

The generosity is today's Tell Me Something Good.

Navrita Alok tells NBC5 "Aarav Kushan is a very compassionate, young boy who thinks selflessly to help people."

Aarav was about to celebrate his ninth birthday, and he told his parents he wanted his gifts to benefit firefighters. "After all, firefighters are heroes for young kids," he said.

Aarav and his parents reached out to fire stations in Coppell asking them how they could help firefighters. They found their answer in Michael's Memories. The nonprofit gives firefighters fighting cancer a paid vacation with their family to get away from the stress from treatment.

When it was time for Aarav's birthday celebration, instead of gifts, his friends wrote checks to gift the organization started by Coppell firefighter Michael Williams.

The checks added up to a $350 donation for Michael's Memories.

