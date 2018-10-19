A boy in Fort Worth is onto something that adults need to remember, too: It's important to give back.

Gabriel Starling, 10, is still in elementary school and, already, is the founder of a new nonprofit. The 501(c)3 Tough Stars Gives Back supports charitable and educational purposes with the goal of engaging the community.

With that goal in mind, Starling hosted his first annual basketball tournament with the Fort Worth Police Department taking on the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"His dream is that everyone understands that our first responders are also human," said Gloria Starling, Gabriel's mom. "They have families and while we are home sleeping and spending time with our loved ones, they are out there risking their life. And just like we do, enjoy a good basketball game."

Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide

Neiman Marcus has released the 92nd edition of its Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. The 2018 edition features a solar yacht, a unique tennis experience and more. (Published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018)

The battle on the court ended with the officers winning. The police department will keep keep the inaugural trophy, but just until next year. The battle for the trophy and title returns in 2019.

The biggest victory, though, may have gone to to the kids at Kirkpatrick Middle School were the tournament was held last weekend. Gabriel added a bike and basketball drive.

That part just made sense, "Gstar (as mom calls her son) understands the importance for our entire community not to only work together but to stay active," Gloria Starling said.

Gabriel's desire to give back started a few years ago when he heard his mom talking to a friend of hers who'd been diagnosed with breast cancer.

He immediately wanted to do to something to help. So, he organized a fundraiser with the goal of raising $5,000. Days later, he upped it by $10,000. And by the time, it was all over, Gabriel had raised almost twice as much and donated the funds to the nonprofit Cancer Care Services on behalf of the friend Emily McLaughlin.

McLaughlin beat the cancer, and Gabriel's mission to again support Cancer Care Services through his basketball tournament will help others in their fight, too.

Facebook to Fight Fake News in Election War Room