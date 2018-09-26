Boy Scouts Issue Recall for Part of Scouts' Uniforms

The Boy Scouts of America announced a recall Wednesday due to a health concern related to scouts' uniforms. (Published 3 hours ago)

According to the recall, the colored enamel portion of 110,000 brass neckerchief slides contain high levels of lead that exceed federal regulations.

It includes four styles: Red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos.

Parents are encouraged to check the white label attached to the back of the slide. Recalled models include P.O. numbers of 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630.

Lead can be poisonous when ingested by young children. Symptoms include abdominal pain, vomiting, loss of appetite, developmental delays, learning difficulties and seizures.

So far, no incidents have been reported.

Parents are being told to immediately stop using the recalled slides and return them to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or distributor for a free replacement.