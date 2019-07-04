Boy Lends a Patriotic Hand to Honor Guard During 4th of July Parade - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Boy Lends a Patriotic Hand to Honor Guard During 4th of July Parade

By Holley Ford

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boy Lends a Patriotic Hand to Honor Guard During 4th of July Parade
    Wendy Collins Smith

    It doesn't get much more patriotic than this!

    During the 4th of July parade in Arlington Thursday, a boy from the crowd ran out into the parade right in front of the Arlington Police Department Honor Guard.

    He then leaned down and tied the shoe of the man carrying the American flag so he wouldn't trip.

    NBC 5 viewer Wendy Smith snapped a photo as it happened.

    "We need more of his type in the world," Smith said.

    The Arlington Police Department said the boy's name is Josh and even tweeted about the photo.

    Way to go, Josh!

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices