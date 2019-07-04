It doesn't get much more patriotic than this!

During the 4th of July parade in Arlington Thursday, a boy from the crowd ran out into the parade right in front of the Arlington Police Department Honor Guard.

He then leaned down and tied the shoe of the man carrying the American flag so he wouldn't trip.

NBC 5 viewer Wendy Smith snapped a photo as it happened.

"We need more of his type in the world," Smith said.

The Arlington Police Department said the boy's name is Josh and even tweeted about the photo.

Way to go, Josh!