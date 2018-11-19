Boy, 2, Fatally Shot by Father Sunday Night: Dallas PD

Investigators said they believed a 2-year-old boy was shot by his father in the 9400 block of Newhall Street Sunday night. (Published Nov. 19, 2018)

A 2-year-old boy died at a Dallas hospital after he was shot by his 22-year-old father, police say.

Dallas police were called to Methodist Charlton Medical Center at about 9:16 p.m. Sunday night, where the family brought the boy after the shooting, officials said.

Police have not provided details about what led up to the shooting.

Investigators said they believed the shooting happened at a home in the 9400 block of Newhall Street. It's not clear whether the boy died there or at the hospital.

The father, whose name has not yet been released, was detained at the hospital for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.