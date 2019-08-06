Boy, 13, Drowns While Swimming at LBJ National Grasslands

A 13-year-old boy drowned Tuesday while swimming in a body of water at the LBJ National Grasslands north of Decatur.

Wise County officials confirmed the boy's body was recovered at about 12:30 p.m. from about six-feet of water after it was reported that he disappeared while swimming.

The boy's name has not yet been released; it's not clear if he was at the park by himself or with others.

The LBJ National Grasslands cover more than 20,000 acres and includes several small lakes. It is not clear which body of water the boy was swimming in.

Texas Game Wardens, Wise County EMS, Texas Highway Patrol and the Wise County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the recovery.