Botham Jean's home church, Dallas West Church of Christ, was filled with family and friends on the first Sunday since his death.

"It was still an honor to God, but it was a celebration of Bo's life and his character," said Jeremy Bonner, Jean's fellow song leader.

Minister Sammie Berry's message for the service was about navigating through the perfect storm.

"I just began to think about the events as they happened… and as I thought about it, that's what it was… it was a perfect storm," Berry said.

Berry said the church is still trying to understand and come to grips with what happened.

"It's still unreal to me… I still can't believe that he's no longer here," Berry said.

Jean's family and girlfriend, who was holding back tears, attended the service.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also attended, and spoke to the church at the end of the service.

"One of the things you said that will be my North Star from now and in the near term… is that we need to be like Bo," Rawlings said.

"Be like Bo… because he was just a wonderful, wonderful person," Bonner said.

