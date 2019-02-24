Boston Market pork rib frozen meals have been recalled after extraneous material was found inside the meat, Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Boston Market pork rib frozen meals have been recalled after extraneous material was found inside the meat.

Bellisio Foods, based in Jackson, Ohio, recalled more than 173,000 pounds of the "Boston Market Home Style Meals boneless pork rib shaped patty with BBQ sauce and mashed potatoes" after consumers complained of finding glass or hard plastic in the rib shaped patty.

The 14 ounce cardboard box packages have "best by" dates of:

12/07/2019 - lot code 8341

01/04/2020 - lot code 9004

01/24/2020 - lot code 9024

02/15/2020 - lot code 9046

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.