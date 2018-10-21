'Boss Women' Gather in Dallas to Celebrate Entrepreneurship

Over the weekend, Boss Women Who Brunch hosted its annual "Boss Women of the Year" event, which celebrated millennial women who have cultivated their dream careers.

The Dallas-based organization exists to help unite women and provide tips and tools from professionals who have found success in stepping out on their own.

Speakers this year included the CEO of IMPACT Strategies, Angela Rye, CEO of The Lip Bar, Melissa Butler and a list of other inspirational women who shared personal stories of defeat, perseverance and triumph in their careers.

Dozens of local vendors took part in the event with giveaways, presentations and live demonstrations.

To learn more about Boss Women Who Brunch, click here: https://bosswomen.org/.