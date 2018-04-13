Border Patrol Commissioner, Section Chief Discuss National Guard Deployments - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Border Patrol Commissioner, Section Chief Discuss National Guard Deployments

    U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Deputy Commissioner Ron Vitiello and El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull will discuss impending deployments of National Guard elements in New Mexico and West Texas Friday morning.

    The news conference will take place in El Paso at about 11 a.m. CT.

    The discussion "will highlight impending deployments of National Guard elements under the direction of the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security designed to further enhance security on the southwest border. The acquisition of National Guard personnel in a support capacity will be a welcome asset in providing: additional surveillance, engineering, administrative and mechanical expertise, mobile communications, border-related intelligence analysis and repair of border infrastructure in west Texas and southern New Mexico."

      

