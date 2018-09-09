Booming Collin County Cities Trying to Keep Pace With Parks as Pavement Grows - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Booming Collin County Cities Trying to Keep Pace With Parks as Pavement Grows

McKinney's parks department estimates in the next five years, it will need about 180 acres for new neighborhood parks

By Nanette Light - The Dallas Morning News

Published 51 minutes ago

    Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News
    A man rides a bicycle at Towne Lake Recreation Area in McKinney on July 17.

    In the battle of parks-versus-pavement, rising land prices and construction and labor costs pose a challenge to future park growth and renovations in Collin County.

    "Residents come, and we have to build more parks so we'll always be catching up," said Michael Kowski, McKinney's director of parks and recreation. "That's the reality."

    The Trust for Public Land ranks McKinney below the national average in its percentage of residents within a 10-minute walk of a park. In comparison, Plano ranks above the national average, with about 75 percent of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park.

    Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

