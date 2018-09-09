In the battle of parks-versus-pavement, rising land prices and construction and labor costs pose a challenge to future park growth and renovations in Collin County.

"Residents come, and we have to build more parks so we'll always be catching up," said Michael Kowski, McKinney's director of parks and recreation. "That's the reality."

The Trust for Public Land ranks McKinney below the national average in its percentage of residents within a 10-minute walk of a park. In comparison, Plano ranks above the national average, with about 75 percent of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park.

