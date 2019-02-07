Bonnie and Clyde Murder Indictments Discovered in Tarrant Co

Tarrant County court clerks stumbled across some long-lost history - the original indictments of Bonnie and Clyde for murdering two lawmen in Grapevine in 1932. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Bonnie and Clyde Murder Indictments Discovered in Old Tarrant County Court Records

Tarrant County court clerks stumbled across some long-lost history – the original indictments of Bonnie and Clyde for murdering two lawmen in Grapevine in 1932.

Clerk Ann Perry found the documents recently as she was scanning old paper court records into the county computer system.

"A piece of history in my hands," she said.

Tarrant County District Court Clerk Tom Wilder said the county has three million court files dating to 1876.

Employees have cataloged about half of them, he said.

"These are files. Many of these are family law files."

One at a time, workers like Perry are scanning old documents into the county's computer system.

Each one is a story of its own.

"It's from stealing chickens to murder to whatever," Perry said.

She couldn't believe what she stumbled across a few days ago.

"Well I came across Bonnie and Clyde," she said.

The notorious outlaws terrorized the country back in the 1930's.

"They told us they were looking for it so I was keeping my eye open for it," she said. "It was kind of exciting to find it because I'm actually holding a document from back in 1934 when all this was taking place."

Records manager Paula Ford is in charge of cataloging the old documents.

"We get excited when we find these, we do," Ford said.

The indictments accused Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow of murder in Grapevine on April 1, 1934.

The victims were two lawmen who thought they were helping someone in a broken-down car.

The charges were filed May 18, 1934.

But just one week later agents cornered Bonnie and Clyde in Louisiana driving a stolen car and killed them in a barrage of gunfire.

"Instead of executing the indictments, they executed the people," Ford said. "We didn't catch them. We didn't get them in our jail. But we do have the papers."

The papers will now be a permanent part of Tarrant County history.

Wilder said more than half of the county’s court records have already been digitized. The project should finish by 2025 if current funding for the project remains, he added.