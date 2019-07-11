Bond Issue for Roads and Cops Faces Public Scrutiny

Members of a Denton City Council-appointed committee of citizens met Thursday, to discuss options for a proposed $210 million bond program. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Members of a Denton City Council-appointed committee of citizens met Thursday, to discuss options for a proposed $210 million bond program. It would fund various road and public safety projects in the fast-growing North Texas city.

One member of the citizen's bond advisory committee is looking out for her own neighborhood. It's one that's been left off the list of proposed projects.

Tammy Bradley is co-owner of Clara's Kitchen, a soul food restaurant in southeast Denton. She's invested in the community. Both as a business owner, and a resident.

"What I like about it is, it's an old community," said Bradley. "It's been here."

Anyone who's been to the neighborhood around Robertson Street, where the restaurant is located, knows the drive can be bumpy.

"You can drive down any street and see it needs to be fixed," she said. "There's different potholes, roads need to be repaired."

Bradley believes she can do something about it. She is a member of the citizen's advisory committee which is considering the merits of $210 million worth of proposed road and public safety projects. Two bond propositions, which could be put to a vote in the fall.

Her neighborhood isn't on the list.

"Due to the fact that we're across the track, we're forgotten about," she said, referencing the railroad tracks which separate the historically African-American neighborhood. "Don't forget about us because we're across the track. We're still part of this city."

The $210 million dollar bond program represents more than twice the amount of Denton's last one, passed by voters in 2014. Aside from road projects, it includes several proposals for public safety upgrades, including a new police substation, renovations at Denton police headquarters and a new law enforcement firing range.

"It says that we're growing," said David Gaines, Denton director of finance.

Gaines said those two areas – law enforcement and roads – are the two most significant areas of growth for spending when a population grows. He said citizen input in the bond process is critical.

"We formed this committee to take a view of these projects as citizens," said Gaines. "As residents in the community, to decide do we feel comfortable going to the voters and asking for, or not."

Bradley, who was appointed to the citizens committee by city council member Deb Armintor, feels she can make a difference.

"I do feel like I can speak for my neighborhood," she said. "Let's fix what needs to be fixed. Let's get it done."

Based on the recommendations of the citizen's advisory committee, Denton city leaders have until August 19 to decide whether to put the bond issue to a vote.