Bombing Suspect's Roommates Questioned by Investigators - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bombing Suspect's Roommates Questioned by Investigators

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 2 hours ago

    The mother of one of the suspected Austin bombers roommates says her son was questioned by investigators on Wednesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two roommates living with serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt were questioned by investigators on Wednesday but not arrested.

    Jennifer Withers says her son lived in Conditt's home for about three months.

    “We didn’t suspect anything,” Withers said.

    She says she received a call from one of her son’s friends Wednesday morning, a few hours after Conditt died, saying her son was being taken away in handcuffs.

    Investigators said Wednesday afternoon the home had a room full of material used to make homemade bombs, including “exotic batteries” from Asia, the same kind used in each of the bombs.

    “As far as I know, he [her son] did not know what was going on as far as the bomb building,” Withers said.

    Withers says she never met the other roommates.

    NBC 5 is not naming the roommates since neither of them have been arrested.

    ATF agents began wrapping up their investigation at Conditt’s home Wednesday evening. However, the investigation is far from over.

