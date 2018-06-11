Bomb Squad Investigates White Settlement Home

Police in Fort Worth searched the White Settlement home of a man who took his own life early Monday morning. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Police in Fort Worth searched the White Settlement home of a man who took his own life early Monday morning.

The man, who was not identified, jumped to his death off the West Loop 820 bridge over Interstate 30 during the morning rush hour, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman said.

During the investigation, police uncovered "facts" about the individual, which prompted concerns regarding the man's home in the 300 block of Hallvale Drive, the spokesman said.



Fort Worth's bomb squad was investigating the home and said it was unknown how long they will be processing the scene. Investigators said they weren't sure what was inside the home or whether it was explosive.

There have been no orders to evacuate so far.

Check back for the latest information on this developing story.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.