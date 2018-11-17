Boil Water Advisory Issued for Fort Worth Neighborhood

Bacteria found in a west Fort Worth neighborhood’s water has prompted the city to issue a boil water advisory.

According to the City of Fort Worth, residents who live along Farnsworth Avenue between Horne and Prevost streets in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood are advised to boil their water until further notice.

The advisory was issued on Saturday as a precaution after samples tested positive for coliform bacteria.

“It is extremely unusual for the Fort Worth water system to see multiple repeat samples test positive for total coliforms,” Water Director Chris Harder said. “We are issuing this notice as a precaution. I want to err on the side of caution.”

White Official Tells Black Woman He Belonged to Master Race

Some Leavenworth County, Kansas, officials are calling for Commissioner Louis Klemp's resignation after he insulted a black woman who had just presented a land-use study to the commission. "I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race, don't you forget that," Klemp said. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

While the advisory is in effect, Fort Worth Water Department will provide bottled water for residents on the north and south sides of the 5200 to 5600 blocks of Farnsworth Avenue.

Testing was prompted after a resident complained about cloudy water on Monday. Water was tested a second time on Friday and came back positive for the bacteria.

According to the city, it takes 24 hours for test results to come back.

Officials will notify residents when it is safe to consume the water and boiling is no longer needed.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Water Customer Relations at 817-392-4477.