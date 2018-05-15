Body of Transgender Woman Pulled From White Rock Creek

The body of a transgender woman was found in this area of White Rock Creek, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The badly decomposed body of a transgender woman was found in White Rock Creek Saturday by a kayaker, Dallas police say.

According to Dallas Deputy Chief Thomas Castro, the woman's body was found at about 7:30 p.m. near the 6900 block of Merriman Parkway. The kayaker called 911 who dispatched Dallas Fire-Rescue and police to the area.

Officials at the scene could not say how long the woman had been in the water but did say her body was in a serious state of decomposition and that there were some indications she'd suffered an injury.

Police are investigating the case as an unexplained death, though that may change once the Dallas County medical examiner determines her identity and cause of death.

Investigators do not suspect the woman's death is related to the murder of a transgender woman found choked in her apartment last week.

The woman, who does not match any known missing persons reports, was black, stood about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed about 130 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt and black scrub pants and had no tattoos or other obvious identifying markings, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chaney with the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3650.