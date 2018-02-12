Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.



The body of Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard will be moved Monday afternoon from Restland Funeral Home to First Baptist Church in Richardson ahead of a planned visitation Monday night.

The procession is expected to travel north on Greenville to west on Arapaho to north on Richardson Drive to the church.

After the visitation, Sherrard's body will be moved from First Baptist Richardson to Watermark Community Church in Dallas in preparation for Tuesday's funeral.

Sherrard was fatally shot Wednesday as he responded to a disturbance call at a Richardson apartment complex. Brandon McCall has been arrested in connection with the double-shooting that also killed his friend.

Police Chief Jimmy Spivey was among a group of speakers at a vigil Sunday night. Spivey told the crowd the days since the shooting that killed Sherrard have been the darkest in the history of the department.

“We have lost an amazing part of our police department: a leader, the guy who picked us up, the guy who carried us,” said Spivey. “We will never replace David Sherrard.”

Funeral services for Officer Sherrard are set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Watermark Community Church in Dallas.

