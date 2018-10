A dive team with the Fort Worth Fire Department returns to shore at Lake Worth, Oct. 1, 2018.

The body of an "older" man was pulled from Lake Worth Monday.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, a boater spotted the body at about noon and notified the police.

A dive team was dispatched who recovered the man's body near the Loop 820 bridge on the southside of the lake.

The body was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and cause of death.

The investigation into the death is ongoing and no further information has been released.