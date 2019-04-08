The body of 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia, missing since Feb. 5, was discovered Wednesday in Mountain Creek Lake in Dallas.

Garcia and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez, went missing Feb. 5.

Hernandez's body was found Feb. 17 in White Rock Lake.

A body found floating Wednesday in Mountain Creek Lake in Dallas has been identified as that of 26-year-old Weltzin Garcia, the Grand Prairie woman missing for more than two months, police said Monday.

Garcia and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Alfonso Hernandez, went missing Feb. 5. Hours later, Hernandez's abandoned car was found parked at White Rock Lake.

A passerby discovered his body floating in White Rock Lake Feb. 17. The Dallas County Medical Examiner said it could take up to 12 weeks from that date to determine Hernandez's cause of death.

Hernandez and Garcia's two children, ages 3 and 6, were in foster care immediately after their parents disappearance, but a judge later ruled that the children should live with Garcia's family. They have been living with her twin sister, Atziry Garcia.

Because Garcia's body was discovered in Dallas city limits, the Dallas Police Department will led the investigation into her death, Grand Prairie police said.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said its thoughts and prayers were with Garcia's family. Her cause of death has not been determined.