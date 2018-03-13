Body of Firefighter Killed in NYC Crash Arrives Back in DFW

The body of a Dallas firefighter killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in New York City returned home Tuesday to a hero's welcome. (Published 3 hours ago)

Brian McDaniel and friend Trevor Cadigan, both 26, were among the five people who died after the helicopter in which they were riding went down in the East River.

The medical examiner's office ruled the victims' deaths accidental and said each died from drowning.

Only the helicopter pilot survived.

The United Airlines plane carrying McDaniel's body arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to a water cannon salute from D/FW firefighters, and several Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters met the plane at the gate, where the casket draped in an American flag was transferred to a hearse. Firefighters from the DFW Airport Fire Department and employees on the tarmac were seen standing and paying their respects. A fire engine and ladder truck from the station where McDaniel worked, Station, 36 were on the tarmac and helped escort McDaniel to the funeral home in East Dallas.

DFR fire trucks then escorted the hearse from the airport to a funeral home.

Cadigan's family has filed a lawsuit against Liberty Helicopters and others following the deadly crash. The suit calls the passenger harness systems a "death trap" in a water crash.

Liberty Helicopters has referred all inquiries to federal officials.

