Body Found on JJ Lemmon Road in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found on JJ Lemmon Road in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help solving the murder of 27-year-old Jeremy Trevon Tinsley

By Hannah Jones

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are asking the public for help regarding a murder in Dallas.

    On August 1, 2019, Dallas police responded to a call about a body found in a wooded area next to a creek at 6700 J.J. Lemmon Road, near the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

    The body was severely decomposed, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office field agent was unable to determine the race and sex of the remains.

    On Sept. 4, 2019, the medical examiner's office determined identified the remains as those of Jeremy Trevon Tinsley, a 27-year-old man and ruled that he died from homicidal violence.

    The Dallas Police Department homicide unit is asking for the public's assistance regarding this murder and encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Erica King at 214-671-3684 or email erica.king@dallascityhall.com and refer to case no. 154990-2019.

