Body Found in White Rock Lake: Officials

A body was found in the White Rock Lake of Dallas Sunday morning, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to 8000 Garland Road about 9 a.m., fire officials said. Passersby spotted the body in the water and called to report it, fire officials said.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue boat crew recovered one body.

The boat capsized and four crew members fell into the water, fire officials said. They were evaluated and are expected to be ok.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates at this breaking news story develops.