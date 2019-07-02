Body Found in White Rock Lake

A jogger discovered the body of a man floating in White Rock Lake early Tuesday morning, police said.

The witness saw tennis shoes floating in the water about 6:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of E. Lawther Drive, police said. The witness later saw the body and called police.

Police identified the man later Tuesday as 72-year-old Billy Luther. They said he had his driver's license, his wife's driver's license and a wedding photograph in his pocket.

Police said they did not discover any trauma to the body and Luther's vehicle was parked in the grass at Garland Road and Lawther Drive.

Police said the incident would be considered an unexplained death pending an autopsy.