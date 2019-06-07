Body Found in Trinity River

A body was found in the Trinity River in Dallas.

The Dallas Fire Department was assigned to a 911 call at around 2 p.m. Friday for a water rescue after a body was seen in the Trinity River.

The call came in from someone travelling along on Woodall Rogers.

The Dallas Police Department's Air 1 was called in to assist in locating the body.

The Dallas Fire Department launched its boat to help with recovering the body from the water. DFR did retrieve the body and are now waiting on Dallas Police Department and the Medical Examiner.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.