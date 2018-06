Police are investigating after a body was found in South Dallas Sunday, officials say.

The body was found in an open field in the 8700 block of W. Virginia Drive, according to the Dallas Police Department, but officers would not say who found the body.

Upon arrival, crime scene investigators combed through the field, which is across the street from Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Dallas police did not release any information about the body, but said they did not expect foul play was involved.

