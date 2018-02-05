Unidentified Man's Body Found in Denton Landfill - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Unidentified Man's Body Found in Denton Landfill

Published at 3:17 PM CST on Feb 5, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    A man's body was found Monday at the Denton recycling center, police say.

    The body was found by an employee at about 12:45 p.m. at the facility located on 1500 South Mayhill Road.

    Police said it is not clear how the man died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine the cause of death.

    Police said the body was clad in several layers of clothing and that it appears the body had been in a recycling container and transferred from the container into a trash truck.

    No further information has been released.

