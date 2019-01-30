Body Found in Creek Along Former McKinney Golf Course

McKinney police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in a creek, Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

McKinney police are investigating after a man’s body was found floating in a creek.

The body was found in the creek along a former golf course south of El Dorado Parkway.

McKinney police haven't said whether the death appears to be suspicious.

The body was spotted by two boys and Ashley Lafleur, an older sister, while they were walking their dogs on the golf course.

“It was a pretty gruesome sight,” Lafleur said.

Lafleur said her 12-year-old brother Carson, and 13-year-old cousin, Shephard, wanted to explore the creek that runs alongside the course.

“I started to look and I’m like, man that is really creepy it looked like a mannequin … as I got closer, it became evident like that's not a mannequin,” Lafleur recalled.

She called police.

Neighbors said police investigated well into the night.

“I couldn’t believe,” Lafleur said, “It I was just like this isn't real and if it is really real why did me and these kids have to find it?”

A day later and so far, she said there are no answers.

The man hasn't been identified.

“There was a tattoo on his right shoulder and it kind of looked like some little Chinese writing,” she explained.

Lafleur said she hopes sharing their experience leads to clues and possibly, closure.

“He might have a family that that's looking for him,” she said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has described the body as a white, adult male who was about five feet, five inches tall.

McKinney police said they are investigating and that at this point, they are not in need of assistance from the public.