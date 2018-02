Dallas police have confirmed that one person was found dead Monday at White Rock Creek near the spillway.

The body was discovered at about 11:30 a.m.

Police say it is being classified as an "unexplained death" pending a ruling from the medical examiner on the cause and manner of the person's death.

The medical examiner's office will also determine the person's identity.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.