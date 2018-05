Police are investigating after a body was found near a school in Fort Worth.

MedStar said a teacher discovered the body Thursday morning in Kingswood Park, which is behind Hazel Harvey Peace Elementary School, located on Trail Lake Drive.

The victim's identity has not been released. The cause of death is unknown, however police said initial details report that the victim was shot.



