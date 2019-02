A burned vehicle with a body inside was found in Rowlett Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019.

Fire officials are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car in Rowlett.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Dalrock and McCreary roads at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Once crews extinguished the fire, they discovered the body in the front seat of the vehicle.

Officials are working to identify the victim.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.