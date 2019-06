Dallas police are investigating a body that was found early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, at 3:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Cliffbrook Drive for a male who was lying in the middle of the street.

Upon closer inspection, it was found that the male was unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased.

It is unknown what happened and this incident is still under investigation at this time.

'It Destroyed the House': Twisters Rip Through Ohio, Indiana