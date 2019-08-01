Body Found Behind Dallas Amazon Fulfillment Center: Police

Police are investigating after a body was found in a creek in Dallas. (Published 44 minutes ago)

The body was discovered behind the Amazon Fulfillment Center off Interstate 635 just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Dallas firefighters were originally called to the scene for water rescue with a boat. However, the creek was fairly shallow, so the boat wasn't needed.

The victim hasn't been identified.

Further information has yet to be released.

