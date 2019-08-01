Body Found Behind Dallas Amazon Fulfillment Center: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found Behind Dallas Amazon Fulfillment Center: Police

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Police are investigating after a body was found in a creek in Dallas.

    The body was discovered behind the Amazon Fulfillment Center off Interstate 635 just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

    Dallas firefighters were originally called to the scene for water rescue with a boat. However, the creek was fairly shallow, so the boat wasn't needed.

    The victim hasn't been identified.

    Further information has yet to be released.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

