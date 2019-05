Dallas police and fire work to pull the body of a person out of a creek, May 10, 2019.

The body of an unidentified person was found Friday in a South Dallas creek near Interstate 635 and Bonnie View Road.

The person was spotted by a passerby, floating face down in Whites Branch Creek on the north side of LBJ Freeway.

It's not yet clear how the person came to be in the creek or what caused their death.

Dallas police said detectives are gathering information but, so far, have little information to share.