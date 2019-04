A person spotted a body in the water in Lake Highlands Sunday afternoon, Dallas fire officials say.

A person spotted a body in the water in Lake Highlands Sunday afternoon, Dallas fire officials say.

The body was discovered before 4 p.m. Sunday in the Jackson Branch of White Rock Creek in the 6900 block of Skillman Street, Dallas Fire Rescue said. The creek runs through Watercrest Park.

Dallas police did not provide any additional information, except to confirm that a body was recovered.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Former NFL Player Cierre Wood Charged With Murder of Child