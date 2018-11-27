Grapevine Lake Boat Storage Building Catches Fire Overnight - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Lake Boat Storage Building Catches Fire Overnight

Published 2 hours ago

    A fire destroyed about 15 storage units of a boat repair business at Grapevine Lake early Tuesday morning, authorities say. (Published Nov. 27, 2018)

    More than a dozen boats were destroyed in a fire overnight at a storage building on Grapevine Lake, authorities say.

    The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at Taylor Marine Service in the 2500 block of Oak Grove Loop South.

    According to Grapevine Assistant Chief John Sherwood, about 15 units were destroyed in the fire. Each unit had a boat stored inside, Sherwood said.

    No injuries have been reported.

    It wasn't immediately clear what may have caused the fire.

    Firefighters from Southlake assisted crews from Grapevine, Sherwood said.

