A 37-year-old man is dead after the boat he was on started sinking while on Eagle Mountain Lake.

Search and rescue teams recovered the body of Bobby Burgess early Saturday morning.

Investigators say Burgess was on the boat with a woman and two kids late Friday night, when the boat started taking on water.

Crews pulled the woman and both kids from the water. They are all expected to be okay.

