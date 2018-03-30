Bluebonnets Spring Up in North Texas

It's a sure sign of spring in Texas, Bluebonnets have started to spring up alongside highways in North Texas.

NBC 5 photojournalist Nefty Gonzalez shot the beautiful video you see above along Sugar Ridge Road on the Bluebonnet Trail in Ennis. The Ellis County town is the "Official Bluebonnet City" and home to the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival each year.

We even spotted bluebonnets along State Highway 360 near the NBC 5 studios.

The 2018 wildflower forecast is expected to be typical, but stil terrific. The state flower usually peaks around the third week of April.



For public sightings, visit the Wild About Texas Wildflowers website. Additionally, more info can be found on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's website.

Share your bluebonnet sightings in the comments section below, and send your bluebonnet photos AND VIDEOS (taken without trampling) to isee@nbcdfw.com or upload them (click here).

Remember there are no laws against shooting photographs in the bluebonnets, nor is it illegal to pick a few, but TxDOT discourages picture-taking that damages the wildflowers. If too many wildflowers are trampled, they will die and not go to seed, and since many of these flowers are annuals, this means they have to go to seed to come back the next year. That's also why picking the flowers is discouraged.